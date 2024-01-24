AEW Dynamite results (1/24): Powell’s live review of Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki, Hangman Page vs. Penta, Swerve Strickland vs. Jeff Hardy, Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed vs. Mogul Embassy for the AEW Trios Titles

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 225)

Savannah, Georgia at Enmarket Arena

Aired live January 24, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then Excalibur checked in on commentary with Taz and Tony Schiavone. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer…

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe made his entrance dressed in a suit. Joe said opportunities must be given. He said anyone who earns the right to face him will be beat down mercilessly, just as he did to Hook last week.

Hook made his entrance holding a microphone and was dressed in non-wrestling attire. Hook entered the ring and approached Joe. Hook said Joe won last week and he lost. Hook offered Joe a handshake, which Joe accepted. Hook pulled Joe in close and said he didn’t know when or where, but he will see him again.

Joe said he bets he will see Hook again, but then told him that he goes to the back of the line. Joe called for security to remove Hook from the ring. Three security guards entered the ring and were quickly taken down by Hook, whose entrance music played while he made his exit…

Powell’s POV: A simple follow-up with Hook looking virtuous for acknowledging his loss, yet also declaring that he would see Joe again somewhere down the road. Hook beating up the security felt flat. Even so, I like that they wasted no time in following up on last week’s match and the way the Joe was a heel for blowing off Hook.

Excalibur ran through the show’s lineup. Joe cut in and asked what Hook’s problem was. Excalibur went back to running through the remainder of the lineup. Joe was at the broadcast table and said he was there to see who his competition might be. Joe asked who raised that animal Hook. Taz last and noted that Joe was victorious… Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Hangman Page vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes). The wrestlers shook hands before locking up. Page put Penta down early and then stared at Joe, who said that’s all Page would do is stare. Page and Penta were down heading into an early picture-in-picture break. [C]

Penta performed a Death Valley Driver style move that resulted in a near fall. Penta tried to wrench Page’s arm, but Page powered out of it and hit a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall of his own. Both men fought on the apron and stuffed the other’s moves.

Penta ended up back in the ring and stuffed Page’s Buckshot Lariat attempt. Penta put Page down with Made in Japan for another near fall. Joe was shown looking like he was taken aback by Penta’s near fall. Back on the apron, Page performed the Deadeye.

Page went up top and moonsaulted onto Penta on the floor. Page rolled Penta back inside the ring. Penta ducked a Buckshot Lariat. Page put him down with a clothesline and then connected with the Buckshot Lariat before scoring the pin.

Hangman Page defeated Penta El Zero Miedo in 13:40.

After the match, Page jawed at Joe before heading to the back…

Powell’s POV: A competitive opening match. The outcome was never in question because Page and Swerve Strickland are clearly being presented as the top two contenders.

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy was interviewed by Renee Paquette on the backstage interview set. Cassidy was asked about Roderick Strong challenging him to a title match at AEW Revolution. Cassidy said he was willing to face him last week, but he’ll face him at the pay-per-view. Cassidy said he would keep wrestling.

Cassidy said he asked Tony Khan to put some of his friends and enemies in a match on Rampage and then he will defend the title against the winner on Collision. Cassidy said he had to go because Trent Beretta was going to face Wardlow. Cassidy asked Paquette if she saw Wardlow. “A lot of meat,” Paquette responded… [C]

“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson were shown walking backstage. A man handed them show format sheets. They said it was about time and one of them said “banger alert.” Alex Marvez approached them for a comment. Nick said Marvez should show them more respect by calling them by their passport names of Nicholas and Matthew Jackson. Matt said they are the two surviving EVPs. He also said backstage morale is through the roof and took credit for taking care of the catering problem.

“Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin crossed paths with the Jacksons, who accused them of showing up late. Darius said they arrived at one. Matt asked for their credentials. Nick threatened to fine them next time. The broadcast team noted that the Jacksons just arrived at the building…

2. Wardlow (w/Adam Cole, Matt Taven, Mike Benett, Roderick Strong) vs. Trent Beretta (w/Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, Chuck Taylor). Both entrances were televised and Cole was still using crutches to get to ringside. Excalibur announced that Kip Sabian vs. Komander vs. The Butcher vs. El Hijo del Viking would compete in a four-way on Rampage to earn as hot at Cassidy’s title on Collision. Wardlow had Beretta down at ringside going into a PIP break. [C]

Wardlow wound up for a big lariat, but Beretta caught him with a knee strike and sent him to ringside. Beretta performed a suicide dive that failed to knock Wardlow off his feet. Beretta grabbed a chair and slammed it over the back of Wardlow twice while incompetent referee Rick Knox was busy arguing with people at ringside.

Back in the ring, Beretta picked up a near fall. Beretta went for a top rope crossbody block, but Wardlow caught him and powerslammed him. Wardlow placed Trent’s legs on to the rope and then let him fall into a knee strike. Wardlow performed a Last Ride style powerbomb and scored the pin…

Wardlow defeated Trent Beretta in 8:05.

After the match, Cassidy, Romero, and Taylor checked on Beretta. Taven, Bennett, and Strong talked Wardlow into exiting the ring…

Powell’s POV: Oh good, yet another random four-way to determine which wrestler gets a shot at one of the secondary titles. I guess this one is different because they gave it a cutesy Cassidy related name? Anyway, Wardlow going over was the obvious move. The Undisputed Kingdom still feels flat.

Excalibur hyped FTR and Daniel Garcia vs. House of Black in an elimination cage match, and Bryan Danielson vs. Yuji Nagata for Saturday’s AEW Collision…

A video package set up Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki. Copeland spoke about how they would beat the hell out of each other and told the fans to grit their teeth…

Renee Paquette hosted a sit-down interview segment on the stage. Deonna Purrazzo was introduced first and then AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm came out with Luther and Mariah May. Purrazzo’s side of the stage was shown in color, while Storm’s was in black and white.

Storm said Purrazzo was recently body shamed. Storm said it was ridiculous because there’s so much more to shame about Purrazzo. Storm accused Purrazzo of using their friendship to get a title shot. Storm said Purrazzo might be the greatest technical wrestler in the world, but if she steps in the ring with her she would twist her lips so hard she would need an epidural.

Purrazzo said she didn’t come to AEW to make friends. She said she was in AEW to become the world champion. Purrazzo said the champion used to be her friend and she has no problem earning her opportunity. Purrazzo said she doesn’t want to wrestle the delusional sham that Storm is now, she wants to face the Storm who lived in her house and was one of the best in the world.

Purrazzo begged Storm to dig deep and find that version of herself. Purrazzo told Storm to look at her ankle and said it probably looks a lot like hers. Purrazzo showed off her tattoo and then Storm showed off a matching tattoo. Storm threw her shoe at Purrazzo, who then threw one back at her.

Purrazzo put Storm down and went for her finishing hold, but May pulled Storm away. Purrazzo tried to kick May, who moved, causing Luther to take the kick instead. Storm and May ran backstage while Purrazzo picked up the title belt and raised it over her head before tossing it toward Luther… [C]

Jon Moxley delivered a backstage promo and asked if viewers know how man matches and titles the Blackpool Combat Club has won. He said he doesn’t keep track. He said they don’t throw victory parties because there’s always another challenge around the corner. Moxley said he will maim and pulverize anyone who can’t keep up. Moxley said he would cut his arm off and leave it in the ring on Rampage if that’s what he needs to do…

Excalibur announce Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty for Friday’s AEW Rampage…

Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie delivered a promo on the backstage interview set. Valkyrie said they are the most TV ready couple in AEW. Valkyrie took issue with Deonna Purrazzo trying to cut in line. Valkyrie said she knows Purrazzo very well and will face her on Dynamite next week and send her to the back of the line…

Swerve Strickland made his entrance while Prince Nana did his dance. Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy’s entrance followed.

3. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) vs. Jeff Hardy (w/Matt Hardy). There were “Swerve’s House” and “Hardy” chants as the match started.

[Hour Two] Hardy removed a chain with his symbol on it after an early exchange. Both men fought to ringside. Swerve went back to the apron and was tripped by Jeff, who then ran and jumped off the ring steps and crashed into Swerve against the barricade, which caused Jeff to tumble over it heading into a PIP break. [C]