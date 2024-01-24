Monster Factory Pro Wrestling “Factory Reboot” results: Vetter’s review of David Goldy vs. Notorious Mimi for the MFPW Title, Chris Desmond vs. Ty Awesome for the MFPW Middleweight Medallion

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

Monster Factory Pro Wrestling “Factory Reboot”

January 20, 2024 in Paulsboro, New Jersey at the Monster Factory

Streamed on the Monster Factory YouTube Page

This is a small room. Brian Murphy and another guy provided commentary. Attendance is maybe 100. One thing I noticed is we have a timer clock on the wall; if a wrestler is told how long to go, they can see it at any point during the match. Being as this is a training center, I like this.

We do NOT have on-screen graphics; I’m used to that so it’s shocking when it’s missing, especially when you don’t know the roster. I went through prior shows to get spellings of names. I barely know any of these wrestlers. For those unaware, Apple+ had an excellent docuseries last spring that focused on Goldy, Notorious Mimi, Bobby Buffet and a few others.

1. Christian Darling defeated Rico De La Vega at 6:10. Darling is Black (think Cedric Alexander) and he’s the babyface. Darling is Latino with long hair half-way down his back (think Andrade), and he attacked at the bell and was in control. He hit a chinbreaker over his knee and they were both down. Darling hit some clotheslines, then a leaping Flatliner for the pin. Basic but acceptable.

* Max Sterling and Mike Zee hit the ring. These two are heels and they told the crowd to shut up so they could speak. He explained that the loser of their tag match must kiss the boot of the winner. Out of the back came two challengers!

2. Max Sterling and Mike Zee defeated Silver Lobo and The Italian Tank at 4:40. The Italian Tank is perhaps 300 pounds and he’s thick, and he easily shoved Mike Z to the mat. Silver Lobo wore a mask over his mouth, and he also is bigger than the heels. The heels began working over Lobo. Tank hit a big shoulder tackle on the much smaller Zee. Sterling got a bodyslam to pin Lobo. Lobo shouted (even with the covering over his mouth) that he would honor the bet, and he did kiss the boot.

3. Travis Jacobs defeated Xander Alexander to win the MFPW Arena Ttitle at 10:38. Jacobs also is half of the half tag champions, so he’s trying to be a double champ. Jacobs is white and muscular; think Wardlow, and he’s the babyface. Xander is Black; think Kenny King but heavier. Xander hit a fallaway slam for a nearfall at 3:00, then a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Jacobs finally hit a back suplex at 7:30. Bobby Buffet jumped on the ring apron! Brett Waters appeared and chased Buffet to the back; neither man actually interfered. Jacobs hit a Claymore Kick for a nearfall. Xander got Jacobs on his shoulders, but Jacobs somehow escaped, got a rollup, and scored the pin! The crowd celebrated the title change.

4. Dylan Mesh vs. Clutch Adams at 7:26. Mesh wore a black button-down shirt and tie and a mischievous goatee, similar to GCW’s Charles Mason. I just saw Clutch for the first time last week on a PPW show; he has short hair on top with the sides of his head shaved; think Ricky Starks’ haircut. Mesh is the heel and he stomped on Adams and kept him grounded. Adams applied a Camel Clutch, but Mesh reached the ropes at 5:30. Clutch hit a German Suplex with a bridge for a nearfall, then a top-rope elbow drop for the pin. Good match.

5. Nick Battee defeated Miranda Vionette in an intergender match at 10:58. Battee is taller and thicker and overpowered her early on. Miranda is of average size; think Deonna Purrazzo as far as height, hair color and length. She hit a huracanrana. On the floor, she tossed him into the wall. In the ring, he hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall at 4:30. He hit an Orton style neckbreaker across the back, then he turned it into a Boston Crab. He hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over his knee at 7:30 and was just in completed control. She fired back with a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. Miranda applied an STF and cranked back on his head, and the crowd taunted him to tap out. Miranda nailed a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 10:30. She began arguing with some of Battee’s partners, who just appeared at ringside. Battee got a rollup with a handful of tights to score the cheap pin. He is so much bigger and stronger than her it was hard to get into this one.

6. “The Heavenly Icons” Travis Jacobs and Notorious Mimi defeated “The Conquistadors” Uno and Dos for the MFPW Tag Team Titles at 5:13. Mimi just wrestled on the MLW show on Saturday; Jacobs just wrestled three matches ago! The Conquistadors wore the shiny gold outfits and this feels like 1980s WWF. One of them is really short with long hair in a ponytail, and the other is quite heavyset. They are both white but I have no idea who they are. (The heavy one is Dos.) Uno is so small, he’s lighter than Mimi. As the match begins, we have a ‘chicken fight’ with Uno and Mimi on top and fighting. We suddenly had a ‘conga line’ with them all dancing. Yes, this is definitely sports entertainment. The muscular Jacobs (again I compared him to Wardlow!) easily tossed the tiny Uno around. The Conquistadors tried to work over Jacobs. Mimi tagged in at 4:30 and hit some chops. Jacobs hit a Claymore Kick. Mimi hit a roundhouse kick to Dos’ head for the pin. She was barely in this match.

* Bobby Buffet and Xander Alexander walked to ringside. The Conquistadors took off their masks to reveal they are “the Body Snatchers” DK Lewis and Marvelous. I’m sure a lot of regular viewers of MFPW probably guessed this.

7. Adam Matthews defeated Jake Manley to retain the Supersonic Title at 6:19. Matthews is extraordinarily scrawny and undersized, but he’s of average height. Manley is thicker with a beard; think WCW-era Crowbar, and he worked over Matthews. Manley put Matthews on his shoulders, did an Airplane Spin, then a backbreaker at 3:00. He hit a powerbomb for a nearfall, then he switched to a Boston Crab, but Matthews reached the ropes. Matthews hit a running knee to the back of the head for the pin. It was pretty much his only offense the whole match.

8. Chris Desmond defeated Ty Awesome to retain the Middleweight Medallion at 10:02. Ty wore a blue T-shirt and pants that reminded me of a young ECW-era Nova. Desmond has two teammates who joined him to ringside, but they apparently aren’t “on the same page.” Dezmond was paying more attention to his teammates quarreling on the floor than his opponent. Desmond has dark hair with a short haircut and he’s of average size. Desmond hit a Lionsault for a nearfall at 4:30. He hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall, but he missed a top-rope Shooting Star Press. Ty hit a superkick and a handspring-back-clothesline. Ty hit his own top-rope Shooting Star Press at 8:30, but Desmond was pulled to the floor so he couldn’t be pinned. Ty hit some kicks on Desmond’s teammates as they tried to interfere. However, it allowed Desmond to hit a superkick for the tainted pin.

9. Brett Waters defeated Bobby Buffet at 10:32. Brett looks a bit like a young Davey Richards and he wore generic black trunks. Buffet is the heavyset Black man who was featured in the Apple+ docuseries and he was loudly booed. They immediately traded forearm strikes. Buffet went for a uranage but Brett rolled through, and Brett hit a cannonball in the corner at 2:00. Buffet took control, including stepping on Brett. He nailed a Burning Hammer for a nearfall at 6:30. Brett fired back and hit a bodyslam for a nearfall, and the commentators praised his show of strength. Another commentator said Buffet weighs 108 pounds more than Brett. Brett applied an STF on the mat, and Buffet tapped out! This was best match of the show so far.

10. David Goldy defeated Notorious Mimi in an intergender match to retain the MFPW Heavyweight Title at 16:04. At least at the time the Apple+ docuseries aired, these two were a real-life couple; I admittedly have no idea if they are together now, but she did lightly kiss her teammate Travis Jacobs after their win earlier in the show. Goldy is a likable guy and he’s had AEW TV and NJPW Strong matches before. He’s a heel now, and he carried both his MFPW title and a trophy. An intense lockup and he’s much thicker, taller, stronger than her. They traded reversals on the mat and she was in control for a bit. He rammed his shoulder into her mid-section in the corner, then slapped her face at 3:00.

She returned a slap and she hit some knee-lifts to his chest. She hit a crossbody block for a nearfall. They rolled to the floor and brawled, and she hit a superkick to his jaw at 4:30. However, he slammed her back-first repeatedly against the ring. In the ring, he hit a backbreaker over his knee. He hit a snap suplex and remained in control. They traded forearm strikes on the ring apron. Back in the ring, they traded more forearms, and it is just absurd that she could stand toe-to-toe with him. They both hit spin kicks to the head and were down at 10:00. They went back to the floor where she hit a DDT; she got a nearfall in the ring at 12:30.

A commentator said the crowd wants Mimi to be the first-ever woman to hold the title. Goldy nailed a standing powerbomb and he was loudly booed. He hit a double-jump elbow drop for a nearfall. Nice move. She applied a Fujiwara Armbar and the crowd chanted for Goldy to tap. He went for a springboard move but she caught him with a kick for a ‘pin’ at 15:10; Goldy got his foot on the ropes and the ref saw it after the three-count and the match continued. He hit a Death Valley Driver over his knee. He nailed a springboard flying knee to her jaw for the pin.

* Travis Jacobs got in the ring to check on his tag team partner, but Goldy nailed a flying knee to his head. Bobby Buffet and Xander Alexander returned to the ring to beat down Jacobs and Mimi. Marvelous and DK Lewis also returned to the ring to help the babyfaces.

Final Thoughts:I got what I was expecting here — 10 matches in just over two hours of mostly green kids. After all, this is a training center. There are maybe 5-7 wrestlers among this roster who are ready for the top-tier indy promotions out there. Notorious Mimi is a good talent and while I’m disappointed her NXT run ended so quickly, I’m glad she’s getting matches in MLW. Likewise, David Goldy has the right look, as does Travis Jacobs. Really, my biggest complaint was the lack of on-screen graphics. I am confident after combing through prior shows that I got everyone’s names jotted down correctly, though. If you have Apple+, you really should watch the “Monster Factory” docuseries about this training center and some of its top stars.