Deadlock Pro Wrestling “Live 4” results: Vetter’s review of Calvin Tankman vs. Andrew Everett for the Deadlock Pro Heavyweight Title, Violence is Forever vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Deadlock Pro Wrestling “Live 4”

January 20, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina at NC State Fairgrounds

Rich Bocchini, The building is packed with maybe 400 fans. Veda Scott and Caprice Coleman provided commentary.

Because of illnesses, “West Coast Wrecking Crew” Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs canceled their match. However, they were replaced by IWTV Tag Team champions “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller & Kylon King.

1. Bojack defeated BK Westbrook at 8:31. Bojack is the massive 350-pound Black man. Westbrook always reminds me of a heel Adam Cole, and these two are frequently teammates elsewhere; I just saw them pair up at the “Wrestival” events over New Year’s weekend in Massachusetts, and the crowd was all over BK before they locked up. BK dove through the ropes, but Bojack caught him and held him upside down for several seconds. In the ring, BK hit a chop, so Bojack returned some harder chops. BK hit a second-rope back elbow at 4:00. He tried to put Bojack on his shoulders but of course that only hurt his back.

BK hit a top-rope elbowdrop to the back for a nearfall. He got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for a nearfall. Bojack fired back with a German Suplex and they were both down at 6:00. He hit a massive senton for a nearfall. BK actually hit a Death Valley Driver that popped the crowd, then he hit a corkscrew senton for a nearfall. Bojack caught BK coming off the ropes and hit a piledriver, then the Bojack Buster/swinging powerbomb for the pin. That was fun.

2. Kevin Blackwood defeated Titus Alexander at 9:52. Titus has been competing recently in NOAH in Japan; he’s the Ethan Page doppelganger and he’s a heel here. I just saw Blackwood wrestle Thursday for Demand Lucha in Canada, so these two are both highly in-demand. Titus attacked from behind before the bell. They traded forearm strikes and Kevin hit a doublestomp on the chest at 1:30, then some Yes Kicks. Kevin nailed a hard brainbuster and they were both down. He hit a German Suplex and a stalling dropkick into the corner for a nearfall. Kevin hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 5:00.

Titus fired back with a Lethal Injection, then his own Brainbuster for a nearfall. Blackwood nailed a top-rope back suplex for a nearfall at 8:00. Titus hit a German Suplex, but Blackwood hit his own German Suplex. Titus hit a Chaos Theory/rolling German Suplex for a nearfall. Kevin hit a Helluva Kick. Titus nailed a running knee, then the Sweet Time Driver/scoop Michinoku Driver for the clean pin. That was really good and I felt it could have gone either way.

3. “MxM” Mason Maddon and Monsoor defeated “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King at 14:12. Waller and Monsoor opened. Waller hit a huracanrana but Monsoor popped to his face and did a ‘model pose,” and the crowd mockingly chanted “holy shit!” Mason hit a powerslam on Waller. Kylon tossed Waller onto Monsoor at 3:00. Kylon hit a top-rope missile dropkick on Monsoor for a nearfall. Kylon hit a Northern Lights Suplex, and MG worked over Monsoor. Kylon hit a rolling cannonball, then a powerslam for a nearfall at 5:30. Monsoor hit a DDT. Monsoor hit an enzuigiri on Waller and he made the hot tag to Mason at 7:00. Mason hit a Black Hole Slam on Kylon, then he hit a Bulldog Powerslam, dropping Waller onto Kylon.

Monsoor nailed a flip dive to the floor onto both MG. In the ring, MxM hit a team spin kick move on Kylon, but Waller made the save. Mason hit a hard headbutt on Waller. Mason went for a double chokeslam, but MG escaped and they hit some Superkicks. Kylon hit a German Suplex with Waller making the cover for a nearfall at 10:00. Mason hit a second-rope chokeslam, then a second-rope elbow drop. Monsoor hit a top-rope elbow drop on Waller for a nearfall. Waller hit a Poison Rana on Monsoor. MG hit a team top-rope superplex on Madden at 12:00. Kylon hit a moonsault, and Waller hit the Mamba Splash for a believable nearfall on Madden. Mason fired back with a double clothesline. Monsoor hit a Spinebuster, then a mid-ring Spanish Fly. Monsoor hit a Frankensteiner, tossing Waller onto King! MxM then hit a team brainbuster move to pin Waller. That was fun.

4. Colby Corino defeated Alec Price, Adam Priest, and Labron Kozone in a four-way No. 1 contender’s match at 11:16. Kozone just had an ROH TV match two weeks ago. Priest is the short gatekeeper I always compare to Jaime Noble. They jawed at each other early on, and Price hit a springboard crossbody block at 2:00. Colby hit an assisted standing moonsault with aid from Kozone and those two were working together. Price hit his running knees in the corner. Kozone bodyslammed Colby onto Priest. Priest hit a piledriver on Kozone, dropping him onto Colby’s chest for a nearfall at 4:30. Priest and Price traded blows in the ring. All four fought on the floor, and Corino got flipped over the guardrail and onto fans.

Kozone hit a Guerrilla Press, tossing Priest onto Colby! Nice. They keptt trading chops on the floor. Price hit a springboard plancha, flying over the guardrail, and onto the other three in the crowd at 7:30. They continued to fight near a wall, far from ringside. Colby hit a flip dive off a production truck onto several people below. Labron tossed Colby so he crashed onto the side of the truck at 9:00 and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Oliver Sawyer suddenly attacked Kozone! Those two brawled toward the back. Meanwhile in the ring, Priest hit a clothesline to the back of Colby. Colby nailed a Styles Clash on Price for a believable nearfall at 10:30. Priest clocked Colby with a chairshot. He hit a chairshot over Price’s head. Out of nowhere, Colby rolled up Priest for the pin!

* Intermission

* Chris Danger, the YouTube video game-playing star who had his first-ever match on the last show, hit the ring. He talked about achieving his life-long dream by having a match, and even though he lost, it was one of the greatest nights of his life. He reminded us that he previously challenged Adam Cole to a match, but that got canceled because of Cole’s injury. He vowed the match would eventually happen, and he would win. He announced he is forming a tag team with (Tyler) Breeze! He called out Anthony Henry & JD Drake!

5. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson defeated “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini at 18:12. These two teams actually fought a night earlier in Canada for C*4 Wrestling; that show will be released on streaming Tuesday. Good to see Stu, who has been completely forgotten about by Tony Khan. Ku and Stu opened, and Kevin tied him up on the mat. Stu hit a huracanrana at 2:30. Uno and Garrini entered. Garrini hit a shoulder tackle but Uno stayed on his feet, and they traded shoulder tackles with neither man giving an inch. Ku hit a kneedrop to Stu’s chest, and ViF began working him over. Ku hit a stiff kick to Uno’s spine at 8:00.

Uno hit a running neckbreaker on Ku. Stu hit a dive through the ropes on Ku. In the ring, Uno hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Garrini for a nearfall at 9:30. Uno & Grayson kept Garrini in their corner. Garrini finally hit a double back suplex at 12:30 and he made the hot tag. Ku hit some kicks and was fired up. Ku hit an Angle Slam, and he switched to a crossarm breaker on Stu. Uno hit a stunner. Garrini hit an Exploder Suplex, and suddenly everyone was down. They got up and traded punches; the 15-minute warning is right on. Stu and Uno applied double submissions on ViF. Stu hit an overhead belly-to-belly suplex, launching Garrini onto Ku in the corner!

Stu hit a 450 Splash for a nearfall. ViF hit the Chasing the Dragon kick-and-brainbuster combo on Evil Uno for a nearfall at 17:30. Stu powerbombed Garrini into the corner. Stu and Uno hit a team Gory Special-into-a-stunner for the pin. Uno and Grayson will take on the Deadlock Pro Tag Team champion Motor City Machine Guns on Sunday; the show will air in a week.

6. Myuki Takase defeated Nicole Matthews to retain the DPW Women’s Title at 11:51. Matthews is the tall Canadian vet who was in the first Mae Young Classic. Takase’s look and red gear is fairly similar to Hikaru Shida. Bocchini said the winner will defend the title “next week” (again, taped the next day) against Lady Frost. A feeling-out process to open, and Matthews has the height and overall size advantage. Takase hit a second-rope missile dropkick, then a second-rope flying forearm for a nearfall at 3:30. They went to the floor; Takase looped around the fans, running alongside the walls, only to miss a strike. Funny.

Back in the ring, they traded chops. Nicole pulled down the straps of her singlet so Takase could hit some chops! Mathews pulled the singlet back up after the chop exchange ended. Takase hit a hard DDT at 6:30, then a stunner for a nearfall. She hit a second-rope superplex, then a spear for a nearfall. Matthews fired back wiith a back suplex, then a German Suplex with a bridge for a nearfall at 9:00. Nicole applied a cravat on the mat, but Takase’s foot reached the ropes. Takase hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall at 11:00, then some clotheslines for a nearfall, then a second-rope legdrop across the throat for the pin. Good match.

7. Calvin Tankman defeated Andrew Everett to retain the Deadlock Pro Heavyweight Title at 16:42. TNA veteran Everett recently had an AEW TV match. Tankman probably outweighs him by 120 or so pounds. Everett attacked at the bell but Tankman shrugged off the blows. Everett hit a springboard huracanrana at 1:30, so Tankman rolled to the floor. Everett immediately hit an Asai Moonsault onto Tankman. Everett tried another springboard move into the ring, but this time Calvin caught him and Calvin hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Tankman hit some shoulder blocks to the kidney, then a uranage for a nearfall at 3:30.

Tankman whipped Everett into the corner and he was now in control. He hit some LOUD chops in the corner at 6:30. Everett hit a second-rope missile dropkick. Everett hit a Lionsault for a nearfall at 8:30. Tankman hit a spinning back elbow that dropped Everett; it sounded vicious. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall, then a Jackhammer for a nearfall at 10:30. Everett hit a springboard DDT but Tankman popped up at one! Everett immediately hit a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall and the crowd chanted “Both these guys!”

They fought on the ropes, and Everett dropped Tankman with a headbutt. Everett hit a springboard twisting splash for a nearfall at 13:30. Everett nailed a top-rope 630 Splash for a nearfall, but Calvin got a foot on the ropes. Tankman crotched Everett in the corner. He hit a second-rope back suplex, but Everett rotated and landed on his feet. Calvin nailed the pop-up spinning back fist, then a standing powerbomb, then a forearm strike to the back of the head, then the Rikishi Driver for the pin. That is quite a four-move finishing sequence for Tankman. A really good match.

* Colby Corino walked to the ring; these two just fought over the vacated title last month. He said he’s lost to Tankman before, and he now realizes he can’t pin him. So, instead, he challenged Tankman to a cage match! Tankman got on the mic and accepted the challenge. He said it might be the dumbest thing Corino has ever done. Tankman turned and left the ring, leaving Corino behind.

Final Thoughts: I am a big fan of Deadlock Pro. It’s like watching a 2004-era ROH show. They do all the little things right; it’s a great lineup, a great commentary team, lighting and sound are good. I’ll go with Tankman’s main event match for best, with Alexander-Blackwood good for second, with ViF vs. Uno/Grayson for third. Not a bad match here.

As I noted a few times, DPW is filming another show on Sunday, and are using a lot of the nearby TNA talent, who are in Florida. So, Motor City Machine Guns, Jake Something, and Mike Bailey are scheduled for that show. Check out this promotion at Deadlockpro.com. They have a fair amount of prior matches up on their YouTube page as well.