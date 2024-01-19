WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE weekend (reports needed), R-Truth, Tyler Breeze, Wardlow, Pat Patterson, Peggy Lee Leather

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was is live from Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena. The show includes a contract signing for Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Wednesday in North Charleston, South Carolina at North Charleston Coliseum. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review are normally available on Saturday morning, but his reviews are on hiatus until late February.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena. The show airs at 7CT/8ET on TNT. I am out on Saturday night for a celebration of life, so our coverage will be delayed. Don Murphy will be filling in for me and his review will be available after the show on Saturday night. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are typically available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) by Sunday morning.

-WWE is in Montgomery, Alabama at Garrett Coliseum on Saturday. No matches are listed on the host venue website.

-WWE is in Jackson, Mississippi at Mississippi Coliseum on Sunday. No matches are listed on the host venue website.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ron “R-Truth” Killings is 52.

-Tyler Breeze (a/k/a Matthew Clement) is 36. He works independently as Breeze.

-Wardlow (Michael Wardlow) is 36.

-The late Pat Patterson (Pierre Clermont) was born on January 19, 1941. The creator of the Royal Rumble match concept died on December 2, 2020 at age 79 due to liver failure caused by a blood clot.

-The late Peggy Lee Leather (Peggy Lee) died at age 64 on January 19, 1959.