NJPW announces the departure of Kazuchika Okada 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release on Thursday to announce that Kazuchika Okada will be departing the company after his contract expires on January 31.

Kazuchika Okada will be leaving New Japan Pro-Wrestling after the conclusion of his contract on January 31 2024.

We apologise to fans for the abrupt nature of this announcement, but join them in wishing Okada the very best in his future.

As the New Beginning series begins this weekend, Okada will appear on February dates on February 11 in Osaka, and February 23 and 24 in Sapporo. Changes will be made to forthcoming cards with an announcement to follow.

Kazuchika Okada statement:

I have nothing but gratitude for having been a part of New Japan Pro-Wrestling since 2007, and for NJPW bringing me from a 19 year old kid off the plane in Mexico to the Rainmaker I am today. Thank you to the best of companies in NJPW, to the best of opponents that I’ve been able to face here, and to the best of fans that have cheered and booed over the years. I promise to make it rain in every match I have left, so keep watching.

Powell’s POV: Obviously, the big question is where Okada will go once his contract expires. WWE has shown interest, and AEW is also a strong contender given that they have a working agreement with NJPW, meaning he could work for both companies. Either way, it’s a massive blow to NJPW to lose Okada on a full-time basis, particularly after Will Ospreay announced that he will be joining AEW once his NJPW deal expires in February.