AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show (coverage note)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Daniel Garcia vs. “House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews

-Adam Copeland hold an open challenge

-Hangman Page returns to Norfolk

-Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona, and Brian Cage vs. Lance Archer and “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

-Red Velvet vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena. The show airs at 7CT/8ET on TNT and will be followed by the AEW Battle of the Belts IX special. My coverage will be delayed this week due to the TNA Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio review of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday night or Sunday morning. Will has the weekend off, so I will be filling in for him this week.