TNA Hard To Kill lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at Palms Casino Resort.

-Alex Shelley vs. Moose for the TNA Championship

-Trinity vs. Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship

-Chris Sabin vs. Kushida vs. El Hijo del Vikingo in a three-way for the X Division Title

-“ABC” Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel vs. “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. Mike Bailey and Trent Seven in a four-way for the TNA Tag Titles

-Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone

-Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Jody Threat vs. Xia Brookside vs. Dani Luna in an Ultimate X match

-PCO vs. Dirty Dango

-(Pre-Show) Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin

-(Pre-Show) Eddie Edwards and Brian Meyers vs. Eric Young and Frankie Kazarian

-(Pre-Show) Tommy Dreamer vs. Crazzy Steve for the TNA Digital Media Championship

Powell’s POV: DJ Whoo Kid and AJ Francis (f/k/a Top Dolla) will debut the “We Outside” music video. The event is priced at $39.99 on Triller TV and will also be available via pay-per-view television and Impact Plus. Join me for my live review of Hard To Kill beginning. I am iffy for pre-show coverage at 6:CT/7ET, but I will definitely be covering the main card at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).