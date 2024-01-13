TNA Hard To Kill results: Powell’s live review of Alex Shelley vs. Moose for the TNA Title, Trinity vs. Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Title, Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Hard To Kill

Aired live January 13, 2024 on Triller TV and TNA+

Las Vegas, Nevada at Palms Casino Resort

TNA Hard To Kill Pre-Show

1. Steve Maclin beat Rich Swann.

DJ Whoo Kid and AJ Francis (f/k/a Top Dolla) showed up to premiere their music video. Joe Hendry interrupted and mocked Francis, who ended up chokeslamming Hendry.

2. “The System” Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers (w/Alisha Edwards) beat Eric Young Frankie Kazarian.

3. Crazzy Steve defeated Tommy Dreamer in a No DQ match to win the TNA Digital Media Championship.

TNA Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View

The show opened with a video package featuring Eric Young overlooking Las Vegas and then walking in the city while touting the return of the TNA name. Young walked onto the stage where Scott D’Amore, Gail Kim, and the other wrestlers were standing. “We’ve been slept on for the last damn time,” Young said. Young added that they are TNA Wrestling and they are Hard To Kill. Fans waved yellow towels that featured the TNA logo…

Entrances for the Ultimate X match took place. Meanwhile, Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt checked in on commentary. Jade Chung was the ring announcer…

1. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Jody Threat vs. Xia Brookside vs. Dani Luna in an Ultimate X match for a future shot at the Knockouts Championship. There was an X hanging from the cables above the ring. Threat put Luna on the ropes. Edwards was late for her spot and was apparently supposed to be tripped by Threat and land on Luna, but she fell on the mat, got up, and then laid over Luna while Threat hit them both.

Luna performed a dive onto Shaw, which drew a TNA chant. Brookside dove onto Luna and Shaw, then Threat dove onto all three women on the floor. Threat returned to the apron. Edwards climbed onto her back and held on while Threat climbed up one of the structures outside each ring post. Threat shook Edwards off her back, causing Edwards to fall onto a group of wrestlers on the floor.

Back in the ring, Luna could be seen counting down while on bottom of a tower of doom spot. Brookside made the first play for the X symbol, but Luna pulled her down and powerbombed her. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Edwards made a play for the X. She dropped off the cable onto Luna and then powerbombed her.

Edwards went to ringside and returned to the ring with a kendo stick, which she hit her opponents with. Brookside put Edwards down with a lung blower. Threat put Brookside and Edwards on her shoulders and then performed a double F5 style move.

Threat made a play for the X, but she was speared off the cables by Shaw. The crowd chanted “Thank you, Knockouts.” Steelz, Shaw, and Threat all went after the X symbol. Shaw used the X symbol as a weapon. Luna fell from the tables and then Threat followed. Shaw pulled the X symbol down and dropped to the ring with it to win the match…

Gisele Shaw defeated Tasha Steelz, Alisha Edwards, Jody Threat, Xia Brookside, and Dani Luna in an Ultimate X match in 12:00 to earn a future shot at the Knockouts Championship.

Powell’s POV: There were some clunky moments, but the live crowd didn’t mind a bit. There was much more good than bad and everyone involved worked hard and didn’t take too many crazy chances.

The French broadcast team checked in briefly and then Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran through the remaining lineup… The broadcast team recapped footage of AJ Francis chokeslamming Joe Hendry on the pre-show… Footage aired of Francis and DJ Whoo Kid talking in a lobby area outside the actual venue…

2. PCO vs. Dirty Dango (w/Alpha Bravo, Oleg Prudius). Prudius is the former Alexander Kozlov. Before the match, Dango told the crowd that he hates TNA Wrestling. PCO had an elaborate entrance with masked doctors wheeling a gurney onto the stage and then shocking him to life. PCO tossed Dango over the top rope and then hit him with a cannonball dive through the ropes.

Hannifan said the attendance for this event was the highest “in years” and then thanked the fans. Back in the ring, PCO went for a PCO Sault, but it was broken up by Bravo, causing the referee to call for the bell.

PCO beat Dirty Dango by DQ in 1:15.

Rhino came out after the match. Prudius stood on the apron and wanted to fight, but he was talked down by Dango and Bravo. Santino Marella came out and said there would be a six-man tag match. He introduced Jake Something as the third man for the babyface team…

3. PCO, Jake Something, and Rhino vs. Dirty Dango, Oleg Prudius, and Alpha Bravo. Something ran down the ramp (level with the ring) and dove over the top rope onto the heels. PCO followed up with a PCO Sault onto the heels at ringside.

Later, Rhino and Prudius ended up in the ring together. Rhino got the better of the brief exchange. Rhino tried to spear Dango, who moved, causing Bravo to take the move instead. Something powerbombed Dango onto Bravo. PCO performed a top rope moonsault onto Bravo and then pinned him…

PCO, Jake Something, and Rhino defeated Dirty Dango, Oleg Prudius, and Alpha Bravo in 7:20.

Powell’s POV: Formula stuff. It was fine for what it was.

Footage aired of a car arriving at the venue. A man opened a door and then a woman got out of the vehicle and walked toward the venue. The broadcast team said worlds would collide during the show. Reholdt indicated that he knew who it was, but he didn’t offer any hints…

Knockouts Tag Team Champions “MK Ultra” Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly made their entrance. The broadcast team spoke about them having a surprise title defense and questioned which team they would face. The lights went out and then the Decay entrance video played. Rosemary and Havok made their entrance…

4. “MK Ultra” Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly vs. Rosemary and Havok for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles.