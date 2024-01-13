TNA Hard To Kill polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show January 13, 2024 IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS TNA Hard To Kill: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls TNA Hard To Kill: Vote for the best match Alex Shelley vs. Moose for the TNA Championship Trinity vs. Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship Chris Sabin vs. Kushida vs. El Hijo del Vikingo in a three-way for the X Division Title ABC vs. The Rascalz vs. Grizzled Young Vets vs. Mike Bailey and Laredo Kid for the TNA Tag Titles Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone Steelz vs. Alisha vs. Gisele vs. Threat vs. Brookside vs. Dani Luna in an Ultimate X match Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly vs. Rosemary and Havok for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles PCO, Rhino, and Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango, Alpha Bravo, and Oleg Prudius Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. Eric Young and Frankie Kazarian Tommy Dreamer vs. Crazzy Steve for the TNA Digital Media Championship pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicstnatna hard to kill
Be the first to comment