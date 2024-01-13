TNA Hard To Kill polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

TNA Hard To Kill: Vote for the best match

Alex Shelley vs. Moose for the TNA Championship

Trinity vs. Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship

Chris Sabin vs. Kushida vs. El Hijo del Vikingo in a three-way for the X Division Title

ABC vs. The Rascalz vs. Grizzled Young Vets vs. Mike Bailey and Laredo Kid for the TNA Tag Titles

Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone

Steelz vs. Alisha vs. Gisele vs. Threat vs. Brookside vs. Dani Luna in an Ultimate X match

Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly vs. Rosemary and Havok for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

PCO, Rhino, and Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango, Alpha Bravo, and Oleg Prudius

Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin

Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. Eric Young and Frankie Kazarian