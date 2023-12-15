AEW’s Kenny Omega hospitalized, out indefinitely

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW executive vice president Kenny Omega announced via social media that he has been hospitalized and will be sidelined indefinitely. Omega did not disclose any details regarding the nature of his ailment.
Powell’s POV: This may explain why he apparently opted against taking part in the Continental Classic tournament. Omega is/was scheduled to team with Chris Jericho to challenge Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW Tag Team Titles at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30. Here’s wishing Omega the very best in his recovery.
I can’t really sugar coat this. I’m out indefinitely. I tried to keep pushing past the pain for as long as I could until it became too much. Luckily doctors caught me when they did. I’ll be here so in the mean time, please enjoy wrestling! pic.twitter.com/kn9ZKUgSls
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 15, 2023
Wow. All your whining about his outfit on Wednesday seems downright petty now
I should burn in hell. How dare I?
Being sick doesn’t mean he didn’t look like an idiot on Wednesday.
Maybe that’s why he was wearing what he was because he’s sick apparently..
He’s worn similar attire many times. I sincerely hope Omega is okay, but I’m not going to feel bad about wanting a top guy to dress like a star on television.