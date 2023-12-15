What's happening...

AEW’s Kenny Omega hospitalized, out indefinitely

December 15, 2023

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW executive vice president Kenny Omega announced via social media that he has been hospitalized and will be sidelined indefinitely. Omega did not disclose any details regarding the nature of his ailment.

Powell’s POV: This may explain why he apparently opted against taking part in the Continental Classic tournament. Omega is/was scheduled to team with Chris Jericho to challenge Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW Tag Team Titles at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30. Here’s wishing Omega the very best in his recovery.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (5)

  1. Will December 15, 2023 @ 5:27 pm

    Wow. All your whining about his outfit on Wednesday seems downright petty now

    Reply
  2. Tom December 15, 2023 @ 5:54 pm

    Maybe that’s why he was wearing what he was because he’s sick apparently..

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.