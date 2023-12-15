AEW’s Kenny Omega hospitalized, out indefinitely

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW executive vice president Kenny Omega announced via social media that he has been hospitalized and will be sidelined indefinitely. Omega did not disclose any details regarding the nature of his ailment.

Powell’s POV: This may explain why he apparently opted against taking part in the Continental Classic tournament. Omega is/was scheduled to team with Chris Jericho to challenge Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW Tag Team Titles at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30. Here’s wishing Omega the very best in his recovery.