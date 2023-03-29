AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia

-Kenny Omega vs. Jeff Cobb for the IWGP U.S. Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. The Butcher for the AEW International Championship

-Willow Nightingale vs. Ruby Soho

-Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys

-Matt Hardy vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

Powell’s POV: The new AEW All Access show will follow Dynamite at 9CT/10ET. Dynamite will be live from St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Titles, Jamie Hayter vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s Championship, and Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson have been announced for the April 5 edition of Dynamite.

Jake Barnett is taking WWE Smackdown coverage this week so that I can cover ROH SuperCard of Honor.