Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Hidden Gems show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Josh Alexander vs. Yuya Uemura

-PCO vs. Deaner in a Street Fight

-Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans vs. Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly

-Alan Angels vs. Samuray Del Sol

-Dango and Alpha Bravo vs. Channing Decker and Tommy Dreamer

Powell’s POV: The show carries the “Hidden Gems” theme and features matches that were taped at various evens, yet never aired on television. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays. My Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will return along with meaningful first-run programming.