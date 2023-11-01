AEW press release on Tony Khan’s “important announcement” regarding All In tickets

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release regarding the All In pre-sale for the even that will be held on August 25, 2024 in London, England at Wembley Stadium.

November 1, 2023 – During tonight’s live episode of “AEW: Dynamite” from Louisville, Ky., AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that tickets for the second “AEW: All In London” will go on sale to

the general public on Friday, Dec. 1, at 9 a.m. BST via Ticketmaster.co.uk. The highly anticipated event will take place at iconic Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024.

Fans can pre-register now for early access to purchase tickets for AEW’s return to Wembley Stadium by visiting www.ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWWembley2024. Pre-registered access and priority presales will take place beginning Monday, Nov. 27 just prior to the general on sale.

Ticket information will be sent via email to registered fans only. AEW’s return to the UK comes on the heels of its spectacular debut of “AEW: All In London” this past August, when more than 80,000 fans from over 70 countries converged on Wembley Stadium to witness a thrilling night of match-ups featuring the biggest names in wrestling today. With 81,035 tickets sold, the epic show shattered the world record for the largest ever paid attendance at a professional wrestling event.

“‘AEW: All In London’ permanently etched AEW in the history books, setting the world record for most tickets sold for any show in the history of professional wrestling,” said Tony Khan.

“Wembley Stadium also holds a special place in my heart as I’ve now been there as part of three different sports properties, and have witnessed over 80,000 fans in the stands for all three. In

addition to Fulham earning two promotions with playoff wins at Wembley Stadium, and the Jaguars winning our ninth ‘home’ game there a few weeks ago, I’ll remember the thunderous cheers from the crowd during ‘AEW: All In’ for the rest of my life.

“Stay tuned for more updates this month ahead of the general public on sale on December 1, and reminder to pre-register on November 27 for access. I can’t wait to return to Wembley Stadium

for our second London show next August, which will be even bigger and more spectacular for fans in attendance and those watching around the world.”

“AEW: All In London” will feature the biggest names in professional wrestling from a roster that includes stars such as Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, “Hangman” Adam Page, Adam Copeland, Saraya, Christian Cage, Adam Cole, FTR, Bryan Danielson, Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy, Miro, Dr. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and many more. Additional information and matches will be announced in the near future. The event will be produced in conjunction with Live Nation Entertainment.

“AEW: All In London” continues the legacy of Khan family properties enjoying signature moments in the iconic venue. Shahid Khan is Chairman of Fulham Football Club, which earned promotion to the English Premier League with playoff wins at Wembley Stadium in both 2018 and 2020. He is also owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have regularly hosted a home game at the stadium since 2013 and will return once again in 2024 for the

franchise’s tenth home game overall at Wembley.

Powell’s POV: Yes, this was actually Tony Khan’s “important announcement” during Wednesday’s Dynamite. All In is a huge event, but this was the latest credibility killing big announcement letdown from Khan.