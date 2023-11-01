What's happening...

AEW Full Gear lineup: The updated card for the next pay-per-view event

November 1, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, November 18 in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum.

-MJF vs. Jay White for the AEW World Championship

-Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW International Championship

-Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

-Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne

-(Pre-Show) MJF vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn for the ROH Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: It’s nice to have so many AEW pay-per-view matches advertised this far in advance for a change. Full Gear will be available via pay-per-view television, BR/Live pay-per-view in the United States, and via FITE.TV for international viewers.

