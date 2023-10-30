AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the AEW International Championship

-MJF and three partners of his choosing vs. “Bullet Club Gold” Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn

Powell's POV: Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum Center. AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night.