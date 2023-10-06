AEW World Champion MJF says he “dropped the ball” on Dynamite

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman responded to social media criticism of his segment on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (see full tweets below). “I could sit here and tell you I’ve consistently been the biggest ratings draw in my company for some time. I can say that I’ve also been universally praised. But the fact is I dropped the ball this week. There’s a lot of eyes on me. I can’t afford to do that. Look forward to picking the ball back up on Wednesday. Also. For reference. It was the biggest quarter hour growth of the entire show. It be easy to chalk that up as a win. That’s just not how I operate. If you can be better. Do better.”

Powell’s POV: MJF also issued a tweet to correct himself by noting that next week’s Dynamite is on Tuesday. I didn’t find his performance to be poor. Most of the complaints I’ve seen pertain to the world champion being featured in so many comedic segments, so it will be interesting to see if that changes. I honestly did not expect to read something like this from MJF. Good for him for being open to constructive criticism and handling it in a classy manner.

