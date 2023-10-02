NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s NXT No Mercy fallout show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-The women’s NXT Breakout Tournament begins (Entrants: Jakara Jackson, Karmen Petrovic, Lola Vice, Jaida Parker, Izzi Dame, Dani Palmer, Kelani Jordan, Arianna Grace)

-Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport

-Tyler Bate and Butch vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang

