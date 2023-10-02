NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s NXT No Mercy fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-The women’s NXT Breakout Tournament begins (Entrants: Jakara Jackson, Karmen Petrovic, Lola Vice, Jaida Parker, Izzi Dame, Dani Palmer, Kelani Jordan, Arianna Grace)
-Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport
-Tyler Bate and Butch vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang
Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
