WWE Raw in San Jose (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, AEW Dynamite anniversary, El Dandy, Hector Guerrero, Rico Constantino, Curtis Axl, Mr. Stone, Candice Michelle, Swerve Strickland, Cameron Grimes, Yokozuna, Chris Von Erich, Bob Geigel, Bobby Jaggers

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from San Jose, California at SAP Center. The show includes the brand’s final push for Saturday’s WWE Fastlane. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of AEW WrestleDream and NXT No Mercy at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in San Jose, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Stockton, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in St. Louis, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Salt Lake City. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-The first edition of AEW Dynamite was held on October 2, 2019 in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena.

-Who are you to question El Dandy? Roberto Frías is 61 today.

-The late Yokozuna (Rodney Anoaʻi) was born on October 2, 1966. He died of heart failure at age 34 on October 23, 2000.

-Hector Guerrero turned 69 on Sunday.

-Rico Costantino turned 62 on Sunday.

-Curtis Axel (Joe Hennig) turned 44 on Sunday.

-Mr. Stone (Robert Strauss) turned 40 on Sunday.

-The late Bob Geigel was born on October 1, 1924. He died on October 30, 2014 at age 90.

-Candice Michelle turned 45 on Saturday.

-Swerve Strickland (Stephon Strickland) turned 33 on Saturday.

-Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee Caddell) turned 30 on Saturday.

-The late Chris Von Erich (Chris Adkisson) was born on September 30, 1969. He took his own life on September 12, 1991.

-The late Bobby Jaggers (Robert Jeaudoin) died on September 30, 2012 at age 64.