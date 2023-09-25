What's happening...

Sami Callihan confirms he will be a free agent soon

September 25, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sami Callihan’s contract with Impact Wrestling is on the verge of expiring. Callihan took to social media on Monday to list September 30 as the day he will become a free agent, confirming a recent report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

Powell’s POV: Callihan has been with Impact Wrestling since 2017. While I enjoy his work and Impact Wrestling is a good television product these days, it does feel like a change of scenery could be good for Callihan given that he’s done so much with Impact. Callihan is longtime friends with Jon Moxley, which has me wondering if he will end up in AEW.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. mjoseph September 25, 2023 @ 6:51 pm

    Maybe he will get paid a lot to be a mid-carder.

    Reply

