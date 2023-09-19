NXT TV results (9/19): Moore’s review of Carmelo Hayes vs. Dominik Mysterio in a champion vs. champion match, Joe Coffey vs. Duke Hudson and Tyler Bate vs. Butch in Heritage Cup tournament matches 

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live September 19, 2023 on USA Network

Highlights from last week’s NXT main event aired, featuring Becky Lynch defeating Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women’s Championship…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch made her entrance in street clothes to open the show. Vic noted that Lynch has deemed herself a fighting champion and defended her championship against Natalya in the previous night’s Raw. Lynch took the mic and noted that The Man has come back to NXT. Becky soaked in “NXT” chants. Becky said her world tour with the championship continues because she brings the fight every damn night. She said it doesn’t matter the name, because the game is all the same.

Becky continued her rap, including the names of NXT women roster members. Becky then told the crowd she loves them and how she’s here to represent them. Becky noted that “Tiffy time” is over. A “Becky Time” chant ensued. Becky then gave Tiffany Stratton for pushing her to the limit. Becky said because of that, she can have a rematch whenever she wants. Becky called Tiffany an Idiot and arse-hole. Becky was about to praise Tiffany Stratton, but Tiffany made her entrance to interrupt.

Tiffany noted that the rematch is not optional because she deserves a rematch. Tiffany said she knows that Becky is a WrestleMania main eventer, The Man, the number one girl, but “I am Tiffany Stratton” Tiff said. She said she’s the future of WWE and the future two time women’s champion. Tiffany proposed the rematch “tonight”. A “yes” chant ensued. Tiffany then pulled the rug and said it wasn’t happening. Tiffany noted the losers in the crowd were cheering her before Becky showed up.

Tiffany then proposed the rematch to happen at Bakersfield at the No Mercy PLE. Becky said the result will be the same not because Tiffany is not good enough, but because she’s not hungry enough. Becky said she saw people who got the rocket put on their back get turned entitled. Tiffany said NXT with the crowd feels like the NXT she grew up in. Becky said after all this time she knows she wants the title more than Tiffany. Tiffany noted that Becky wouldn’t have returned if she didn’t get called out.

Tiffany said if she didn’t call out Becky, Becky would . Becky said that Tiffany is a better fighter than a talker and they should go against each other punch for punch. Becky threw the first punch and a brawl ensued. Kiana James ran out to give the heels a two on one advantage. Tiffany went for a chair shot but Becky managed to fend off both women. Becky swung the chair to cause Kiana and Tiffany to retreat. Becky’s theme played to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: Fun opening segment with Becky Lynch, looking like she’s having fun out there. She didn’t get a chance to shine in the whole Trish Stratus feud because they were very stop-start there. Looks like Becky can benefit with the mic time she is receiving as NXT Women’s Champion. Tiffany responded with one of her better talking segments. The bait and switch was well delivered from Tiff.

The show cut to NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Stacks looking at pictures of potential Tag Title contenders. Tony D then started talking about their post show dinner. Tony D said he likes the Creeds being straightforward. They said they respect Garza and Carrillo. Tony D and Stacks then proposed Hank and Tank vs. Lima and Price to see if they deserve to be in the conversation…

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Ilja Dragunov about how he’s heading to a rematch for the NXT Championship. Ilja said he’s still suffering from the wounds Wes Lee gave him last week, but he’ll keep going. He said at Bakersfield he’ll the mad dragon will cover his wings in gold. Becky Lynch walked into the scene and Ilja allowed her to speak. Becky challenged Tiffany and Kiana to a two-on-one match…

Vic Joseph and Booker T checked in on commentary. They sent the show to the Meta Four lounge with the Meta Four being interviewed by Kelly Kencaid. This week the VIP lounge was Matrix themed. Noam put on a hilariously deep voice. Not sure if Noam is trying to be Neo or Morpheus, but he has me cracking up. They were all dressed as Matrix character. Noam’s funny promo was cut off by Butch making his entrance…

John’s Thoughts: Noam’s great! Simply put.

1. Tyler Bate vs. Butch in a Group A match of the Global Heritage Invitaitonal.