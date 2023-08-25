AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

What's happening...

August 25, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm and Saraya

-Orange Cassidy vs. Aaron Solo for the AEW International Title

-QT Marshall vs. Komander for the AAA Latin American Title

-TNT Champion Luchasaurus in action

Powell’s POV: Rampage airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. New Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on delay rather than live.

