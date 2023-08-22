WWE Payback lineup: The card for the Labor Day weekend premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Payback event that will be held on Saturday, September 2 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena.
-Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship
-Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s World Championship
-Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus in a cage match
Powell’s POV: Labor Day weekend is loaded again with the AEW All Out pay-per-view being held the night after Payback. I will have live reviews of both shows and our same night audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
