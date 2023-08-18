More on AEW wrestler Cash Wheeler’s arrest and arraignment hearing

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Cash Wheeler (Daniel Wheeler) appeared in Orange County court on Friday for an arraignment hearing following his arrest on aggravated assault with a firearm. His attorney’s request that Wheeler be released on $2,500 bond was granted. Wheeler was ordered to turnover any firearms he owns to the sheriff’s department within 12 hours. The judge also stated that Wheeler is not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victims or any witnesses.

The prosecutor described the situation as a road rage incident in which Wheeler allegedly flashed a gun. Wheeler’s attorney stated that his client does not know the other parties involved. It was also noted that a warrant for Wheeler’s arrest was issued on July 28. Wheeler previously entered a not guilty plea on August 3 through his attorney, and then turned himself in late last night. Footage of Wheeler’s hearing is available via Vimeo.com beginning at roughly 30:00.

Powell’s POV: Wheeler has no prior criminal history. Two big questions are when AEW officials were made aware of the incident, and whether this will prevent Wheeler from traveling to the AEW All In event in London.

AEW issued the following statement to ProWrestling.net on Friday prior to the arraignment hearing: “AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. He is fully cooperating with local authorities.”