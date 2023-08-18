WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Edge’s 25-year celebration

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-Edge celebrates 25-year celebration
-Edge vs. Sheamus
-The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Rey Mysterio
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
