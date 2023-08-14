WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the Hail to the Chief edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.097 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 2.248 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: The declining numbers coincide with the return of preseason football, which should also be a factor for AEW Rampage and AEW Collision over the next two weeks. The preseason games don’t tend to deliver big numbers for NFL Network like Monday Night Football does for ESPN, but the preseason games typically perform well in the home markets of the teams involved. Smackdown finished with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.62 rating. The August 12, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 1.927 million viewers and a 0.44 rating for a show that featured Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship.