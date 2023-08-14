AEW Rampage rating for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 395,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 434,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo. The August 12, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 528,00 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic.