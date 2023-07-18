WWE Raw rating for Brock Lesnar’s appearance in Cody Country

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.851 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.809 million average. Raw delivered a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.56 rating.

Powell’s POV: Raw basically held steady this week, though it remained well above the numbers from one year ago this week. The July 18, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.765 million viewers and a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Logan Paul’s return opposite the MLB Home Run Derby.