Two wrestlers end their runs with Impact Wrestling

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Nick Aldis and Zicky Dice wrapped up their runs with Impact Wrestling at Sunday’s television taping, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

Powell’s POV: I’ve been telling Dot Net Members since shortly after Aldis returned to Impact that he was on a short-term deal that would conclude around Slammiversary. I’m curious to see what’s next for him and Dice now that their deals have expired. Dice previously worked for the NWA and was positioned as less of a comedy figure than he was in Impact.