Zachary Wentz on reuniting with Trey Miguel, how Impact Wrestling can grow, how Impact’s in-ring style differs from WWE and AEW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

PWMania interview with guest Zachary Wentz

Interview conducted by Lee Tarrier

On The Rascalz reuniting: “I just want to have the Rascalz name in the limelight again, man. That’s the Rascalz, it’s our baby, and it’s near and dear to my heart and, you know, for a long time the Rascalz were synonymous with tag team greatness and we want to get back to tag team greatness. Also, Trey Miguel is my best friend, my absolute best friend, my brother. There’s not a day that goes by where I don’t talk to him in some aspect, FaceTime, texting or whatever. So I just want to be back with my friend. Do good stuff with my friend.”

Having his eyes on the Impact Tag Team Titles: “Get the one championship that has eluded me. I want the Impact Tag Team Championship. I want those bad. We didn’t get to get those last run. This run is going to be different, Rascalz are going to be on top, we’re gonna stay on top. That’s just what it is.”

How much Impact Wrestling can grow: “Dude, the sky’s the limit with Impact Wrestling. The talent and just everyone involved is hungry. You know? And I think we could do lots of stuff, man. I really really really really believe that. They just did a tour of Australia and had a very successful tour. If you watch social media, they trend every single week now. Last week was one of the biggest episodes and I just feel like especially with the additions of people such as Nick Aldis, who is coming in for the World Heavyweight title, and you have Lio Rush and you had Trinity come in. It’s just growing. It’s continuously growing and I’m so happy to be a part of this growth and I can’t wait to see what happens.”

How Impact differs from WWE and AEW: “I think the biggest difference with Impact is they have a good mash of styles. There’s that WWE TV style, where you get the characters and you get all of that and then there’s also the fast pace and boom, boom, boom style you get from AEW. I think Impact is a good combination of those two styles. You know, it’s the best of both worlds.”

Wentz also commented on if he still watches WWE NXT, wanting matches with The Hardy Boyz and Seth Rollins, and revealed how he’d love to see Grizzled Young Veterans in Impact Wrestling, and more.