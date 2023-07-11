NXT TV results (7/11): Moore’s review of Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov for a shot at the NXT Championship, Judgment Day’s appearance, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Ivy Nile, Stacks vs. Joe Coffey for Tony D’Angelo’s freedom

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live July 11, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

The show started off with all four Judgement Day members making their entrance to the WWE Performance Center. The crowd showered Judgment Day with “Mami” chants and “Welcome Home” chants for Rhea Ripley. Finn Balor talked first and said “Daddy’s Home”. Balor said NXT is the house that Finn Balor built and he’s here to teach house rules. Balor introduced Damian Priest as Mr. Money in the Bank and Rhea Ripley as the Women’s World Champion.

Balor introduced Dominik Mysterio and they all showered him with boos. Priest did his usual “All Rise” bit. Priest then called out Carmelo Hayes and Trick WIlliams. Priest said that Melo and Trick thought they would get a divided Judgement Day, but they’re getting the Judgement Day that runs WWE, that runs NXT, and that is the murders row of WWE. Dom tried to get words in about Mami, but was showered in boos. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams made their entrance. Rhea berated Melo and Trick for interrupting Dirty Dom.

Melo said he appreciates everyone coming. Melo said the story is more about Finn. Finn is on the Mt. Rushmore of NXT, but now NXT got Trick and Melo influence all over it. Melo said everyone has an opinion of Finn getting one up on him on Raw, but what’s different now is Finn is in Melo’s arena. Rhea said this is all just arrogance. Melo talked about how in the Performance Center, Trick Melo gang runs things. Priest said they do run things, but only because Judgement Day isn’t keeping tabs on them every week. Trick said Priest’s mouth is writing a check he can’t cash.

Trick said they are here to see if Judgement Day is about bout it bout it. Melo challenged Judgement Day to a match. Finn said if you come after the prince, you better not miss. Melo said it was time to do this thang then. The segment ended with Melo’s theme playing and Vic said he hopes the match gets approved…

John’s Thoughts: Smart to have Judgement Day open up the show as they will draw the most eyes to the product with the impending match keeping viewers hooked. Nothing too special here, but everyone was solid delivering their usual lines. Interesting to see if they give Melo his win back since they tend to strongly protect main roster talent on NXT.

Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov was announced as a number one contenders match. They also announced Stacks vs. Joe Coffey for Tony D’s freedom…

They cut to McKenzie Mitchell interviewing Tony D’Angelo via satellite “from jail”. McKenzie talked about the Coffey vs. Stacks match for Tony’s freedom and wondered what Tony’s mindset is? Tony said he’s known Stacks since he was a kid. He said he’s not sure how to think of Stacks now? McKenzie said she hopes Stacks comes through…

Chase U’s Duke Hudson, Andre Chase, and Thea Hail made their entrance…[c]

A Gigi Dolin promo aired. She addressed her ongoing feud with Kiana James. Gigi said that James is just jealous of GIgi. Pictures were shown of James being a party girl in the past. Gigi called James a hypocrite. Gigi said she embraces who she is while James lives a lie…

The show cut to the women’s locker room where James was paranoid of how Gigi found her old photos…

Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak made their entrance. Chase and Hudson jumped Gulak and Dempsey on the ramp…

1. “Chase U” Andre Chase and Duke Hudson (w/Thea Hail) vs. Chralie Dempsey and Drew Gulak. Chase and Dempsey started the match once they were in the ring. Chase worked on Dempsey with methodical offense. Hudson and Chase used tags to cut the ring in half on Dempsey. Lucien Price and Bronco Nima appeared on the crow’s nest. Gulak tagged in and got the upper hand on Hudson. Gulak got a two count off an elbow drop. Hudson hit Gulak with an impressive huracanrana. Gulak came back with a discus elbow. Hudson came back with a uranage for a nearfall.

Hudson dragged Gulak around by the hair and tossed him into the corner. Hudson hit Gulak with a Super Michinoku Driver. Chase tagged in for a one count. Dempsey tagged in and put Chase in a headlock. Chase powered out and tagged in Hudson. Hudson gave Hudson a punch to the back of the neck. Hudson took down Dempsey and Gulak with double lariats. Chase and Hudson hit Gulak and Dempsey with stereo Chase U Bionic Elbows. The show cut to regular commercial.[c]

Dempsey worked on Duke Hudson’s left elbow which Joseph said might have been injured during the Super Michinoku Driver. Dempsey got a two count off a Northern Lights. Hudson managed to backdrop Dempsey and Gulak. He tagged in the fresh Andre Chase. Chase cleaned house. He hit Dempsey with a dropkick and hit Gulak with a swinging neckbreaker. Dempsey and Chase traded Strong Style strikes in the center of the ring.

Chase won the exchange and hit Dempsey with a Russian Legsweep. Chase hit Dempsey with the Chase U stomps. Chase hit Dempsey with a High Fly Flow. Gulak broke up Chase’s pin. Dempsey hit Gulak with a Bridged German for a two count. At ringside, Hail fired up and put Gulak in a Kimura. Hudson and Chase hit Dempsey with The Frat-Liner (Flatliner-Gory Bomb combo) for the win.

Chase U defeated Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak via pinfall in 8:04 of on-air time.

John’s Thoughts: Good tag team match with Duke Hudson standing out with some very cool offense. Good to see Andre Chase back after being off tv for a few months. Chase is definitely someone who works well in NXT where he usually gets great matches out of the young talent. Dempsey and Gulak seem to be losing a lot lately. I hope that NXT gets behind them a bit, especially since the act involves the son of William Regal. They stand out with their grappling style.

The show cut to Bron Breakker cutting a promo in the locker room. Breakker talked about how Ilja Dragunov wasn’t even on his radar and now he’s in for trouble. Breakker talked about how he’s going to break Ilja and get the title match at the Great American Bash…

Cora Jade made her entrance…[c]