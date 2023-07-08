MLW Never Say Never lineup: The card for tonight’s FITE+ premium live event

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for MLW Never Say Never, which will be held on tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Alex Kane for the MLW Heavyweight Championship

-Jacob Fatu vs. Calvin Tankman for the MLW National Openweight Championship

-“Samoan Swat Team” Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i vs. “The Calling” Rickey Shane Page and Akira in a Fans Bring the Weapons match for the MLW Tag Team Titles

-MLW Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo vs. WXW Champion Ava Everett in a title vs. title match

-Timothy Thatcher vs. Tracy Williams

-Mance Warner vs. Sam Adonis in a Country Whipping match

-B3cca performs live

-The MLW open draft begins

Powell’s POV: MLW will also hold television tapings tonight in addition to the premium live event. Never Say Never is available as part of FITE+, which costs $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. The PLE streams at 7CT/8ET on FITE.TV.