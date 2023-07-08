NXT Level Up results (7/7): O’Connor’s review of Scrypts vs. Kale Dixon, and Tatum Paxley vs. Fallon Henley

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 73)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed July 7, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Fallon Henley made her way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Fallon Henley vs. Tatum Paxley. A new gothic look for Paxley. Henley started the match strong taking Paxley down to the mat with a side headlock and looked for a DDT which Paxley blocked but was sent into the corner. Henley gained a nearfall and went back to working on the head of Paxley.

Paxley used the rope to gain control and took Henley down with a hair grab snapmare and a driving elbow to the stomach. Mid-ring, Paxley utilized an abdominal stretch on Henley and transitioned into a bodyscissors. Henley rolled through for a two count and mounted punches on Paxley and took her facedown to the mat and connected with a shining wizard for the victory.

Fallon Henley defeated Tatum Paxley via pinfall in 5:51.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

2. Scrypts vs. Kale Dixon. Scrypts escaped an attempted headlock from Dixon as the match started. Dixon looked to wear down Scrypts and sent Scrypts into the ropes but Scrypts hit a springboard plancha for a near fall. Dixon rallied and put the boots to Scrypts and followed up with a reverse elbow for a two count of his own. Dixon locked in a sleeper hold on Scrypts as Scrypts made his way back to his feet and hit a dropkick, followed by the ‘Molly-Go-Round’ from the top rope for the win.

Scrypts defeated Kale Dixon via pinfall in 4:50.

John’s Ramblings: An easy to watch episode with only two matches and a tight 20 minute running time. I imagine things will be back to normal next week with a usual third match added to the card.

In terms of the matches on this show, Paxley new look worked. She dominated the match for so long down the stretch I thought we we going to go down the squash match route before Henley got the pin.

The main event was kind of meh in that not a lot happened before Scrypts hit his finish on Dixon for the win. Scrypts looks better without the mask but neither man shone here.