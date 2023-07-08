Steve Maclin injury forces chance to Impact Wrestling Slammiversary match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling issued the following press release on Saturday to announce Steve Maclin’s injury and how it will affect Slammiversary.

Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Steve Maclin is unable to participate in the high-profile Slammiversary tag team match on Saturday, July 15, at the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Maclin suffered a serious injury during IMPACT’s just-completed Down Under Tour in Australia and is unable to participate at Slammiversary, IMPACT Wrestling confirmed.

Maclin was scheduled to team with Bully Ray in a Special Grudge Match against PCO and Scott D’Amore. The match will continue as scheduled and Bully Ray’s new tag team partner will be announced live on Busted Open this Monday, July 10, airing on SiriusXM Fight Nation, channel 156. Busted Open airs from 9 a.m. to 12noon ET with host Dave Lagreca, plus a crew of rotating co-hosts, including Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer, Mickie James and others.

“First and foremost, everyone at IMPACT Wrestling wishes Steve Maclin a full and speedy recovery,” said Santino Marella, IMPACT Director of Authority. “Whoever Bully Ray brings aboard as his new tag team partner will step into a violent fight, that’s for sure. PCO is fearless and nearly unstoppable; Scott D’Amore is bent on revenge against Bully Ray, so any new partner for Bully Ray also will feel the wrath of D’Amore and his 30 years of pro wrestling knowledge.”

Former NHL star Darren McCarty, a 4-time Stanley Cup winner for the Detroit Red Wings, will be the Special Enforcer for this Special Grudge Match.

Slammiverary is one of IMPACT Wrestling’s premiere events of the year, airing live around the world on pay-per-view, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Slammiversary kicks off with the Countdown to Slammiversary show, streaming LIVE & FREE at 7:30 p.m. ET on YouTube, IMPACT Plus (live player) and FITE. For all the latest Slammiversary news, as well as ticket information, go to: impactwrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: Although they didn’t offer specifics regarding the injury, here’s wishing Maclin the best in his recovery. D-Von would be the obvious choice, but I have no idea whether he’s in ring shape or has any interest in returning for this match.