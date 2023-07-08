PCW Ultra “Vamonos Bang Bang” results: Vetter’s review of Jacob Fatu vs. Psycho Clown to retain the Ultra Title, Byan Keith vs. Titus Alexander for the PCW Ultra Lt. Hvt. Title, Juicy Finau vs. Bad Dude Tito

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

PCW Ultra “Vamonos Bang Bang”

Replay available via Wremix.TV

June 24, 2023 in Wilmington, California at ILWU Memorial Hall

This show debuted Thursday at Wremix.TV which also is the online home of Defy Wrestling shows. I have never seen this West Coast-based promotion before. Rich Bocchini provided commentary, and the ring was well-lit. This is a large room, perhaps an indoor arena, and the crowd is 300-500 range.

1. Bad Dude Tito defeated Juicy Finau at 6:43. Finau wore a black singlet with one strap, not his “Blue Meanie-style half-shirt.” They fought to the floor early on. In the ring, Finau hit a hard headbutt at 5:00, then a running buttbump in the corner, but he missed a top-rope Swanton Bomb. Tito nailed a superkick to the face for the pin. Solid.

* Rhino was introduced. He is out of action after having surgery. He spoke on the mic; nothing really noteworthy.

2. KC Navarro defeated Rey Leon at 10:31. A nice change of pace to go to the Lucha action. Leon wears a mask similar to Lince Dorado; I don’t recall seeing him before. Leon dove through the ropes to the floor at 3:00. KC hit a flip dive to the floor. In the ring, they hit double clotheslines. Leon dove through the ropes at 6:30. In the ring, he applied an anklelock, but Navarro reached the ropes. KC hit a modified 619, then a mid-ring Sliced Bread for the pin. Really good action. I am so used to seeing Navarro as a heel, and he clearly works much better as a babyface.

3. Zamaya defeated Sandra Moone at 9:29. Seen Moone several times now; she has black hair and competes regularly on the West Coast, and been in the Midwest a lot this year. Zamaya, age 21, has her pink hair ‘poofed’ high on top of her head, reminding me of Bull Nakano. This is the PCW debut for both women. Zamaya tossed Sandra around the ring and was dominating the action. Moone missed a top-rope missile dropkick. Zamaya hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 8:00. She hit a spear, then a chokeslam powerbomb for the pin. I am started at how one-sided this match was.

4. Byan Keith defeated Titus Alexander to retain the PCW Ultra Light Heavyweight Title at 13:35. I admittedly tuned in because of this match. Keith wore his Mexican baja jacket and he’s a heel tonight. Titus hit a shoulder tackle early on, and they traded forearm shots. Titus hit a head-scissors takedown and a basement dropkick at 3:30, then a dive through the ropes to the floor, and he was fired up. He hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall, then a stiff kick to the spine. Titus went to the top rope, but Keith shoved him off and to the floor at 6:00, and was loudly booed.

In the ring, Keith hit an Exploder Suplex, then another one into the turnbuckles, and they were both down at 9:00. Titus nailed a handspring-back-stunner and a brainbuster for a nearfall; this crowd is really into this match. Keith hit a stunner for a nearfall at 11:00. Alexander hit an enzuigiri. Titus hit a Death Valley Driver, then a Chaos Theory/rolling German Suplex for a believable nearfall at 12:30, and the crowd chanted “PCW!” Titus charged at Keith, but Keith caught him with a kneestrike to the chin. Keith immediately hit a Tiger Driver/butterfly powerbomb for the pin. That was really good.

5. Grizz Broady and Kevin Koa defeated “Power & Privilege” Devin Reno and Clas via count-out at 15:26. I haven’t seen these four before; they all have good physiques. Clas remind me of Miz and Austin Theory in looks and heelish smug charisma. Reno and Broady are both bald, and Koa has Pacific/islander features. Pretty standard stuff with the heels working over Broady early on. Koa finally made the hot tag at 12:30 and he cleared the ring. Koa hit a chokeslam on Reno for a nearfall. The heels rolled to the floor and intentionally got counted out. Lame finish. Solid match from four locals.

6. Jacob Fatu defeated Psycho Clown to retain the Ultra Championship at 21:04. PC came through the crowd, a la Jon Moxley, which is quite appropriate as he’s essentially the masked luchador version of Moxley these days. The crowd was hot and evenly split before they locked up. A shoulder tackle with neither man going down. Clown dove through the ropes at 2:30 onto Fatu. Fatu hit his own dive through the ropes onto Clown. They brawled away from ringside, and Fatu suplexed Clown onto a plastic table, which didn’t break. Fatu then hit a frogsplash onto the table, and they returned to ringside at 6:00.

However, they instead went over the guardrail and brawled in front of fans on the other side of the building. Fatu hit a running cannonball onto Clown as PC was seated on a chair, and Bocchini said he “had no regard for anyone’s safety.” They finally got back into the ring at 7:30, with Fatu in charge, choking Clown in the ropes. Clown hit a twisting plancha to the floor at 10:30, and they once again brawled away from ringside. Clown nailed a Michinoku Driver onto one of the plastic tables. Clown leapt off a chair and splashed onto Fatu at 13:00.

They got back in the ring, where Clown used a chair to drive another chair into Fatu’s groin. Fatu hit a handspring-back-moonsault for a nearfall at 15:30. Fatu nailed a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall. (Not as pretty as RVD’s but it looked good.) Clown hit Adam Cole’s Panama Sunrise/second-rope Destroyer for a nearfall. Fatu fired back with a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 18:30. Clown got a leather belt and he whipped Fatu with it. Clown hit a top-rope Spanish Fly, but he was slow to make a cover and only got a nearfall. Fatu hit a superkick, then a top-rope moonsault for the pin. Good brawl.

Final Thoughts: I’ll reiterate this show is free with no commercials, and it clocks in at just over two hours. I liked Keith-Titus for best, as those two showed why they are booked all over the nation every weekend. Just my preferred style, but I’ll go with Navarro-Leon for second place, ahead of the main event. As far as brawls go, this is what I prefer… they brawled, hit some big moves, went through the crowd, but it remained blood-free, with no use of glass panes, pizza cutters, staple guns or light tubes.