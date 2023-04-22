4/22 AEW Rampage results: McGuire’s review of El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dralistico for the AAA Mega Championship, Jon Moxley vs. Christopher Daniels, Kiera Hogan vs. Julia Hart, and Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Jay Lethal, and Jeff Jarrett vs. Josh Woods, Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, and Slim J

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Rampage (Episode 89)

Taped April 19, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Peterson Events Center

Aired April 22, 2023 on TNT

Jim Ross welcomed everyone in and he was joined on commentary by Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho. We got no introductions and went right to the ring for the first match.

1. Jon Moxley vs. Christopher Daniels. The two locked up and traded moves before Moxley worked a head-lock. Daniels came back and worked a head-lock of his own. Moxley worked out of it and kicked Daniels before the two traded chops. Daniels dumped Moxley to the outside and landed a knee before getting back-body-dropped. Moxley dropped Daniels on the ring stairs. We then went to our first PIP [c].

Back from break, Moxley had control and chopped the hell out of Daniels. Moxley worked a back-rake. Daniels worked his way out and hit a cross-body from the top for a two-count. Daniels tired to fire up, but Moxley raked his eyes. Moxley went for a choke, but Daniels rolled up Moxley for a two-count. Moxley came back with a lariat. Moxley landed a spike pile-driver for a two-count. Moxley worked a bulldog choke, but Daniels got to his feet. Moxley went for the Death Rider, but Daniels countered with a back-body drop.

Daniels landed a Flatliner off the middle rope. Daniels then hit Angels wings, but Moxley kicked out. Daniels tried to set up for a BME, but Moxley came back with a sleeper. Moxley landed a bunch of forearms and ultimately choked Daniels out.

Jon Moxley defeated Christopher Daniels via submission in 9:00.

After the match, Moxley extended his hand for a handshake and the two shook hands. After that, we got an interview with Jade Cargill. Smart Mark chimed in and hyped up the Jade vs. Taya match on Dynamite. Turns out, if Taya uses The Road To Valhalla, she will be DQ’d on Wednesday. Hook’s music then hit in the arena and Hook made his way to the ring. The Hardy music then hit and the Hardy Boys with Isaiah Kassidy came to the ring. Kassidy took the mic and asked the crowd for a “Hell yeah!” The crowd obliged. Jeff Hardy spoke and said it was super cool to be back in “this elite world.” The crowd chanted “Welcome back!” Jeff said the smartest thing he could do was retire … from screwing up. The crowd went crazy after that last part.

Matt took the mic and talked about the Firm Deletion. Stokely then appeared on the big screen and said he’s tried to get a hold of Matt, but Matt won’t answer. As Stokely spoke, The Firm attacked the babyfaces from behind. Ethan Page hit the Ego’s Edge on Kassidy. The Firm tried to drag Kassidy to the back, but it was broken up. We then got a video featuring the Adam Cole/Chris Jericho angle from Wednesday.

McGuire’s Musings: The opening match was fine for what it was. I got the feeling as it went on that Moxley seemed to be pumped on working with Daniels and that’s why, for whatever reason, I think that post-match handshake was heartfelt and came out of nowhere. Between the lack of predictability on who would win and the fact that I don’t think Chris Daniels has won an AEW match since 2019, there wasn’t much to it. The Firm stuff, on top of that, was OK enough. Fairly pedestrian. It’s good to see Jeff back, but man. You just gotta hope for the best.

When the show returned, we got an interview with Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes. Lee said he was certain he would have beaten Chris Jericho if Swerve didn’t interfere. We then got no introductions again and the bell rang in the ring.

2. Kiera Hogan vs. Julia Hart. Hogan tried to fire up as the match began, and landed a series of butt moves, but Hart kicked out at the first pin attempt. Hart then kicked Hogan and choked Hogan. Hogan landed a series of back elbows and then a kick to the face. Hart came back and hit a standing moonsault for a two-count. Hart then sank in her finishing move and Hogan tapped out.

Julia Hart defeated Kiera Hogan via submission in 3:08.

After the match, Anna Jay hit the ring and brawled with Hart. The refs broke everything up. We went backstage for an interview with Chris Daniels. Daniels said he’s not here just for respect, he’s here for championships. He was confronted by the BCC. Moxley stopped Claudio and Wheeler from attacking Daniels. But then, of course, Moxley attacked Daniels. Jeff Jarrett’s music hit and we went back to the ring.

3. Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Jay Lethal, and Jeff Jarrett vs. Josh Woods, Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, and Slim J. Slim J and Dax started the match, with Slim J having the upper hand. Taxi hit a leg drop and tagged in Cash, who landed a leg-drop for a two-count. Cash landed a wild power-slam. Things eventually broke down and Jarrett and Lethal strutted while FTR strutted behind them and confronted them. We got our second PIP of the night [c].

McGuire’s Musings: The women’s match was fine. Hogan pretty much had all the match and then Julia got a good 20 seconds in and that was it. I guess we’re working toward Hart vs. Jay at the PPV? Maybe? Who knows at this point, considering how they’re going to give away Taya vs. Jade on Dynamite. Elsewhere, I guess I was wrong about the organic Moxley thing. I wonder if this will lead to a retirement angle from Daniels in the near future.

Back from break, Woods was working over Cash in the middle of the ring. Daivari tagged in and had control until News tagged in, but Cash got the hot tag to Dax, who cleaned house. Things broke down and most all the wrestlers were in the ring. Eventually, Smart Mark appeared on the apron and Daxi pulled him into the ring. Jarrett went to hit Smart Mark, but Smart Mark moved and Jarrett his Dax. Jarrett hit his finisher and Dax pinned one of the heels for the win.

Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Jay Lethal, and Jeff Jarrett defeated Josh Woods, Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, and Slim J via pinfall in 9:13.

After the match, we got an Orange Cassidy highlight video. Turns out, we’re going to get Cassidy vs. Bandido soon.

McGuire’s Musings: The eight-man match was fine. Yes. I understand I’ve already used the word “fine” more than enough tonight, but that’s pretty much what this episode of Rampage is. We forwarded the story between FTR/Jarrett and Lethal/Mark Briscoe, if only because Mark ran to the ring after the match, but this program just doesn’t do much for me. That’s no shade on Jarrett or Lethal or anyone in the mix; I’m just tired of seeing one hundred million people in or around the ring whenever Jarrett or Lethal appear on TV.

Back from the break, we got a pre-tape Mark Henry segment setting up both Vikingo and Dralistico. Excalibur ran down the Dynamite card, which includes Dax vs. Jarrett, Taya vs. Jade, Kenny/Takeshita vs. Butcher and Blade and we will hear from both Adam Cole and Tony Khan.

4. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dralistico for the AAA Mega Championship. Dralistico jumpstarted the match, but Vikingo came right back and went for a dive … but Dralistico moved and Vikingo hit hard. Back in the ring, Dralistico hit a senton for a two-count. The two traded chops and elbows. Dralistico hit a snap-dragon, but Vikingo landed a poison-rana. From there, Dralistico hit a Destroyer and we went to break.