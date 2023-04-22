WWE Backlash lineup: The latest card for the next WWE PLE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Backlash event that will be held on Saturday, May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

-Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Title

-Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa

-Seth Rollins vs. Omos

Powell’s POV: Bad Bunny is the host of the show and the assumption is that he will also be involved in a match. Bad Bunny will appear on Monday’s Raw in Chicago. The Smackdown Women’s Championship match, the U.S. Title match, and the Rollins vs. Omos match were announced on Friday’s Smackdown.