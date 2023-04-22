WWE Backlash lineup: The latest card for the next WWE PLE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Backlash event that will be held on Saturday, May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico.
-Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes
-Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega for the Smackdown Women’s Championship
-Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Title
-Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa
-Seth Rollins vs. Omos
Powell’s POV: Bad Bunny is the host of the show and the assumption is that he will also be involved in a match. Bad Bunny will appear on Monday’s Raw in Chicago. The Smackdown Women’s Championship match, the U.S. Title match, and the Rollins vs. Omos match were announced on Friday’s Smackdown.
Be the first to comment