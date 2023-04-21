04/21 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Steve Maclin’s changing of the guard ceremony, Nick Aldis promo, Trey Miguel, Jonathan Gresham, and Mike Bailey vs. Kushida, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin, Moose vs. Yuya Uemura, Joe Hendry vs. Sheldon Jean for the Digital Media Championship, Frankie Kazarian vs. The Good Hands, Alisha Edwards vs. Tara Rising

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Steve Maclin’s changing of the guard ceremony, Nick Aldis promo, Trey Miguel, Jonathan Gresham, and Mike Bailey vs. Kushida, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin, Moose vs. Yuya Uemura, Joe Hendry vs. Sheldon Jean for the Digital Media Championship, Frankie Kazarian vs. The Good Hands, Alisha Edwards vs. Tara Rising, and more (23:00)…

Click here for the April 21 Impact Wrestling audio review.

