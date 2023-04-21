What's happening...

Impact Wrestling TV rating for the Rebellion fallout show

April 21, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show delivered 133,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Impact finished 125th in Thursday’s cable ratings with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s show tallied 115,000 rating and a 0.02 rating in the key demo, so Impact performed well coming out of Rebellion despite having strong competition from the NBA and NHL playoffs. The New Japan Pro Wrestling show that aired after Impact on AXS did not make the top 150.

