Ratings for the WWE A&E Biography on Dusty Rhodes, WWE Rivals on Undertaker and Randy Orton

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE A&E Biography on Dusty Rhodes delivered 461,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The two-hour show finished 21st in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on Undertaker and Randy Orton delivered 427,000 viewers for A&E and finished 20th in the cable ratings with a 0.14 rating.

Powell’s POV: The A&E shows took a break for WrestleMania weekend. The prior week’s one-hour A&E biographies on Charlotte Flair produced 338,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating, and Yokozuna delivered 366,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating. The same night’s WWE Rivals on Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns had 362,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating.