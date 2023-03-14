WrestleMania 39 lineup: The updated card for the biggest event of the year

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for WrestleMania 39, which will be held on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 in Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium.

-Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Austin Theory vs. John Cena for the U.S. Championship

-Gunther defends the Intercontinental Championship against an opponent TBD

-Edge vs. Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match

-Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

-Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

-Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita vs. “Damage CTRL” Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai

Powell’s POV: The HIAC match was announced during Monday’s Raw. The Miz will host of WrestleMania 39. Gunther will face the winner of the Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus match on Friday’s Smackdown. Logan Paul announced that his match with Seth Rollins will be held on night one. The other matches have not been assigned to Saturday or Sunday as of this update.