Ratings for the WWE A&E Biography on the NWO, plus WWE Rivals on Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE A&E Biography on the original the NWO produced 495,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The two-hour show finished 25th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant delivered 444,000 viewers for A&E and finished 27th in the cable ratings with a 0.14 rating.

Powell’s POV: The A&E biography on the original WrestleMania produced 385,000 viewers back in September, while the same night’s WWE Rivals on Stephanie McMahon vs. Brie Bella had 251,000 viewers. Both of those season finales ran opposite the AEW All Out pay-per-view and drew lower numbers than usual. Sunday’s biography focuses on Jake Roberts, while the new WWE Rivals looks back at the Undertaker vs. Mick Foley feud.

The WWE Raw ratings are scheduled to be released this afternoon. The NXT and MLW Underground numbers will be available on Thursday morning, and AEW Dynamite’s numbers should be released on Thursday afternoon. The ratings are delayed this week due to Monday’s President’s Day holiday in the United States.