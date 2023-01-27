What's happening...

01/27 Dot Net Weekly Five-Year Flashback: Jason Powell and Jake Barnett discuss the return of the XFL, WWE Royal Rumble and NXT Takeover: Philadelphia predictions, Enzo Amore fired by WWE following rape allegation, more potential Impact Wrestling departures

January 27, 2023

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the January 25, 2018 Dot Net Weekly audio show and discuss the return of the XFL, WWE Royal Rumble and NXT Takeover: Philadelphia predictions, Enzo Amore fired by WWE following rape allegation, more potential Impact Wrestling departures, and more…

Click here for the Dot Net Weekly Flashback – January 25, 2018 edition.

