Stephanie McMahon resigns from WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Stephanie McMahon issued the following statement via social media announcing that she has resigned from WWE.

Powell’s POV: The shakeup continues at WWE following Vince McMahon forcing himself back into the leadership role. If nothing else, it’s encouraging to see Paul Levesque still listed as the head of creative, though there’s nothing stopping Vince from reinserting himself into that position. The Wall Street reaction to Vince teasing a sale along with his return to the company has led to a major surge in WWE stock.