NXT TV rating for the first episode of 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 653,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 588,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 31st in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.12 rating. It will be interesting to see if next week’s New Year’s Evil themed edition tops these numbers. The January 4, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 685,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating for the New Year’s Evil themed show.