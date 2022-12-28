WWE Raw rating for “The Absolute Best of 2022” edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.075 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.705 million average. Raw delivered a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.43 rating.

Powell’s POV: The ratings are delayed this week and next week due to the holidays. The NXT ratings should be available on Thursday morning, and the AEW Dynamite numbers will most likely be available at the usual time on Thursday afternoon.

Obviously, the Raw numbers are down due to the “best of” format. The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.331 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.041 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 852,000 viewers. The three hours of Raw finished seventh, tenth, and eleventh respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The December 27, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.592 million viewers and a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the final show of the year.