Romeo Roselli on working at WWE Headquarters while also working as an independent wrestler, the Heart Throbs tag team, Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, the switch from the Heartbreakers name

Breaking into WWE: “When I was getting close to graduation, I actually put in a resume into the WWE corporate headquarters in Stanford, Connecticut in their live events department. And lo and behold, I actually got called in. I guess I did well in the interview and they actually hired me as an intern. So I was actually working in the corporate office and also working as an independent wrestler. And I never told anybody in the office that I was an independent wrestler, because then they would just think that I was, you know, trying to get in and trying to like take t-shirts or like, you know, just be like a fanboy. So I kept it quiet. Eventually ended up coming out and it was actually very well received and they were all like, that’s great, we hope you make it. And then at that time, I said, well, if I really want to work for WWE as a wrestler and not as a office employee, then I would need to move to OVW and I would need to eventually need to go through OVW.”

On Vince McMahon: “When you’re the CEO of a multi-billion dollar corporation, there’s a good chance that you’re probably not sleeping that much. And with his ego too, you know, I could see him saying that. But it’s still being said, like, it’s not good to not sleep. Like, yeah. That’s just kind of the bottom line, you know, when you’re looking at, you know, that type of level of, of ownership and and a corporation, then you have to sacrifice some things. Unfortunately, you sacrifice some some sleep, which is not exactly the healthiest thing to do for your body.”

Shawn Michaels: “He (Hulk Hogan) ended up, uh, kind of doing it doing several months, I think that that summer was the summer he feud with Shawn Michaels, so he was around, you know, he was around, uh, quite a bit during that time. And being able to be around him and you know, Shawn Michaels being back, you know, full-time at, at that time, was was great to be around. I grew up watching Shawn.”

Going from The Heartbreakers to The Heart Throbs: “I still don’t know the answer to this day. I’m guessing it probably had something to do with the Heartbreakers was probably too close to the Heartbreak Kid. Maybe they just liked the Heart Throbs a little bit more. Maybe it was a little more unique… Heartbreakers, Heartbreak Kid, maybe they just wanted a little something, um, you know, uh, a little more different than heartbreak. But honestly, and I would say it at this point, because what do I care, but I don’t know why other than as a 23 year old kid and two kids that just got called up to the main roster, looking back, we were probably too contained and too ‘okay, yes, sure do, we’ll do whatever you want to do.’ We were right. Some wrestlers said we were actually too nice. So we just said, okay, you’re gonna call us Heart Throbs. Sure. You know, we’ll do whatever you guys want.”

Forming the tag team: When Tom Matera, who was Antonio, when he ended up getting signed and then he moved to OVW. I wasn’t signed and then, you know, Jim Cornette kind of put us together and he said you know, you guys, you’re gonna put red hearts on your tights and you’re gonna wear feather boas, and we’re gonna call you the Heartbreakers and it’s gonna be great. And I’m gonna put you with a black pimp called Mo Green, and it’s gonna be Mo Green and the Heartbreakers. It’s gonna be awesome. And we were just, you’re Jim Cornette, I’m, I’m gonna do whatever you say.”

