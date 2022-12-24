WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: John Cena returns to the ring on Friday’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn

-Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa

-Lacey Evans returns

Powell's POV: That's a loaded lineup for the final WWE event of 2022. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena.