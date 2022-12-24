NJPW Strong preview: NJPW Strong Openweight Championship match headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Fred Rosser vs. JR Kratos for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

-Kevin Blackwood vs. Bobby Fish

-Lince Dorado and Mascara Dorada vs. Guillermo Rosas and Cody Chhun

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays, though obviously plans could change this week due to the holiday.