12/23 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: The Usos vs. Hit Row for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Liv Morgan vs. Tegan Nox vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Xia Li vs. Sonya Deville vs. Emma in a gauntlet match for a Smackdown Women’s Title match, Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: The Usos vs. Hit Row for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Liv Morgan vs. Tegan Nox vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Xia Li vs. Sonya Deville vs. Emma in a gauntlet match for a Smackdown Women’s Title match, Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight, and more (18:42)…

