WWE Survivor Series WarGames Polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show November 26, 2022

WWE Survivor Series WarGames Poll: Grade the overall show
A – Great Show
B – Good Show
C – Average Show
D – Disappointing Show
F – Awful Show

WWE Survivor Series WarGames Poll: Vote for the best match
The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Kevin Owens, Butch, and Ridge Holland in a WarGames match
Belair, Lynch, Asuka, Bliss, Yim vs. Ripley, Cross, Damage CTRL in a WarGames match
Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory for the U.S. Title
Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi for the Smackdown Women's Championship
AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor
