WWE Survivor Series WarGames Polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

WWE Survivor Series WarGames Poll: Vote for the best match

The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Kevin Owens, Butch, and Ridge Holland in a WarGames match

Belair, Lynch, Asuka, Bliss, Yim vs. Ripley, Cross, Damage CTRL in a WarGames match

Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory for the U.S. Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi for the Smackdown Women’s Championship